Health experts discuss cutting edge techniques to treat brain and spinal tumours

Health experts in Delhi discussed the latest technical advances in treating brain and spinal tumours. They deliberated on methods to make the management of these tumours technically feasible, surgically safer, more effective and acceptable to the patients.

Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute & Research Centre (RGCIRC) organised a Neuro & Spine Onco Update at RGCIRC Rohini Delhi. The experts from two of India’s largest and most dedicated Neuro-Oncol set-ups, Tata Memorial and RGCIRC, participated and shared their knowledge and experiences. In the discussions, many other experts from AIIMS, GB Pant Hospital, RML Hospital and Safdarjung Hospital also participated and delivered talks. The discussions were also attended by private hospitals like BLK, Max, Apollo, Fortis, Medanta, Paras and Artemis.

“The Neuro & Spine Onco Update 2022 was a one-of-its-kind event in terms of its depth and width where Neuro-Onco surgeons, medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, neuro-pathologists, neuro-anaesthetists, neuro-radiologists, neuro-physiologists and neuro-psychologists came together to discuss the latest trends in the field of brain and spinal tumours to make the management of these tumours technically feasible, surgically safer, more effective and acceptable to the patients,” said Dr I C Premsagar, Chief of Neuro & Spine Oncology at RGCIRC and Organising Chairman of the Neuro & Spine Onco Update 2022.

As a unique feature, The Neuro & Spine Onco Update 2022 had a live workshop on awake craniotomy using the techniques of Neuronavigation and Intraoperative ultrasound so that young neurosurgeons could gain a first-hand insight into the latest technologies for achieving an optimal Onco-functional outcome in the surgery of tumours.

During the surgery, the two-way interaction between the surgeons and the delegates not only helped in understanding the nuances of the surgery but also aided in learning the technical know-how.

The surgery that was directly shown to the audience in the auditorium was conducted by Dr Ali Asgar, Head of Neurosurgery at Tata Memorial along with Dr Premsagar who explained about surgical steps being taken in real-time. This was an Awake surgery in which the patient undergoing surgery remained active – talking, singing and moving limbs while the brain tumour was being gradually removed.

Speaking about new techniques to treat brain tumours, Dr Premsagar said the new technique of Neuro-navigation helps the surgeon sharply identify the tumour in the brain or spinal cord since precision is a must in the brain or spinal surgery. “Similarly, full-spectrum intraoperative ultrasound of the brain and spine helps us take out the tumour as much as possible with the functional preservation,” Dr Premsagar said.

When the tumour is taken out surgically, a small part of it may still be left behind in the form of its roots. Radiation oncologists explained how this part of a tumour that remains to be taken out can be burned by the radiation through the different types of conventional radiations available in India including IGRT & IMRT. Another form of radiation therapy that came up for discussion was CyberKnife.

Pathologists from different parts of the country provided an update on the latest WHO classification of CNS tumours that takes into consideration molecular diagnostics. “Earlier we just had histopathology but now molecular testing tells us more about the tumour and its prognosis and further treatment,” added Dr Premsagar.