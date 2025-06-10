KMC doctors profess prevention against malaria, dengue

With fears of Covid resurgence and the southwest monsoons knocking at the door, health experts at Kolkata Municipal Corporation are asserting strict dengue-malaria preventive measures to be followed by the citizens in the prevailing situation.

The state health department is said to have shared the information about 54 fresh Covid cases being reported in West Bengal in the last 24 hours. The total number of Covid cases in the state is said to stand at 747 so far reportedly, as per the information shared by the state health and family welfare department today.

Notably, in May last year, the city received around 504mm of rainfall, according to sources in the civic body. This year, the rainfall received last month is only 72.8mm. In June 2025, the rainfall received during 1-7 June was 0mm while this year the figure stands at 42.2mm.

According to the experts, considering the facts and figures, the pattern of rainfall in Kolkata is very erratic and unpredictable. However, as the fear of covid has gripped the citizens once more, experts in the vector control department of KMC are advising citizens to be extra cautious during the upcoming monsoons.

According to Dr Debasish Biswas, chief of vector control in the health wing of KMC, an immediate blood test for dengue and malaria should be done. In addition, priority should be given to ensure that no water is stagnant at any point of the house or the surroundings for more than seven days. Construction sites that could turn into a hotbed for mosquitoes breeding should also be cleared of stagnant water. Flower pots, particularly ornamental and indoor plants must be checked for stagnant water regularly.

As reiterated by the vector control expert, the dengue cases in the city limits last year were considerably lower than that of 2023. “Last year, 89 cases of dengue were reported which were lower by 91 per cent than that of 2023. This year also, the figures are also very close to the last year figures, which means percentage wise too, the data is almost the same,” he added.