Follow Us:
  1. Home / Cities / Delhi / The General Body meeting of the Delhi University and Colleges Officers

The General Body meeting of the Delhi University and Colleges Officers

SNS | New Delhi | December 18, 2021 9:20 pm

Delhi University
Association (Regd.) was held on 18.12.2021 in the University Guest House. More than 70 Administrative Officers, Assistant Registrars, Dupty. Registrars of the various Colleges and universities of Delhi participated in the meeting.  The Association elected its Executive Members  for the next two years as under:
1.    President  – Dr. O.P. Sharma, Asstt.Registrar, SOL, DU
2.    Vice-President –  Sh. Sikander Aggarwal, Administrative Officer, DDU College
3.    Vice-President – Sh. Sanjay Jha, Administrative Officer, DCAC College
4.    General Secretary – Sh. Parmanand Singh, Administrative Officer, Bharti College
5.    Joint Secretary – Sh. Raja Ram, Asstt.Registrar, SOL, DU
6.    Treasurer – Sh. Dipin Arora, Administrative Officer, Maharaja Agrasen College
Sd/-
(Dr. O.P.Sharma)
 President, DUCOA

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Reopening DU only after 100 % seating approval
Delhi University releases fourth list
DU releases its fourth list