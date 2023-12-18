Gahlot writes to DMRC for aid to woman accident victim’s kids

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot has asked the managing director (MD) of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) about the financial assistance to the children of a woman who recently died after being dragged by a train at the Inderlok station.

In a letter to the MD, the transport minister asked him to share the inquiry report in the matter.

In a ‘X’ post, the minister informed that he had directed the DMRC to provide necessary financial aid for the kids to support their education and for their care. “I understand from media reports that an enquiry will be conducted by the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety. In this regard, it is directed that the period within which the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety shall be submitting its enquiry report, be indicated. Any order issued in this regard be sent for my information,” an order by the transport minister said.

“The deceased was a poor widow and is survived by her 10-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter. It has been reported in the media that all the relatives are hesitant to adopt the orphan kids as they themselves are financially constrained,” Gahlot’s letter to the DMRC MD said.

The two kids who are the survivors of the widow needed to be given financial support as their relatives were hesitant to adopt them due to financial constraints, Gahlot said, referring to the reports in the media.

In his letter, Gahlot has also highlighted that the incident has raised concerns regarding the efficacy of safety mechanisms deployed by DMRC and has directed the corporation to inform about the time by which the inquiry report in the matter will be submitted and has further asked to share the investigation report within the stipulated time.

Gahlot also told the DMRC that any order issued with regard to the investigation in the matter shall also be shared with him.

It was on December 14 when the fatal incident took place at the Inderlok Metro station where the woman’s clothes were stuck in the doors of the train and she was dragged for several meters.

The woman had reportedly suffered severe injuries to the brain and chest during the incident, to which she succumbed.