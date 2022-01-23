Full-dress rehearsal held at Rajpath ahead of Republic Day

A full-dress parade rehearsal was held at Rajpath here on Sunday ahead of Republic Day.

The rehearsal that began from Vijay Chowk took the route that the parade will take on January 26 – proceeding towards the Red Fort via Rajpath.

For the first time, now India will begin Republic Day celebrations from January 23 instead of January 24, to include the birth anniversary of late freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

To commence the celebrations of Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of Netaji’s 125th birth anniversary, will unveil the hologram statue of the freedom fighter at India Gate in Delhi on Sunday at around 6 pm.

The Delhi Police has also issued a traffic advisory in the city amid the same to makethe rehearsals seamless.

According to the advisory, traffic movement at certain roads would be blocked. Bus stations and metro services have also been included in the traffic advisory.

To facilitate the smooth passage of the parade, the Police will restrict the movement of traffic on certain roads in the national capital.

Besides, according to the advisory, the Police had informed that no traffic will be allowed on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6 pm on January 22 till the parade rehearsals get over on January 23.

It also had informed that no cross traffic would be let on Rajpath from 11 pm on January 22 at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road till parade rehearsals are over.

Further, the Police also informed the closing of C’-Hexagon-India Gate from 9.15 AM on January 23 till the entire parade and Tableaux enter the National Stadium.

“We urge the road commuters to plan their journey in advance accordingly and avoid the route of the parade from 9 am to 12:30 pm, for their own convenience,” requested Delhi Police.

According to the advisory, the bus services will terminate at Park Street/Udyan Marg, Aram Bagh Road (Paharganj), Kamla Market, Delhi Secretariat (Indira Gandhi Stadium), Pragati Maidan (Bhairon Road), Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazar), Mori Gate, ISBT Kashmere Gate, ISBT Sarai Kale Khan, Tis Hazari Court.

Meanwhile, no restrictions on Metro services except Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan, both of which will be out of bound for commuters from 5 am till 12 noon on 23 January.

Although metro services will continue to run, some stations will be closed during the parade and the rehearsal.

On January 23 and 26, entry and exit gates will be closed at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan stations from 5 am to 12 noon.

Lok Kalyan Marg and Patel Chowk metro stations will remain closed from 8.45 am to noon on both days.