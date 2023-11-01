From now onwards, no meat shops allowed within 150 metres of Delhi’s religious sites

A new regulation established by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House stipulates that a meat store must be at least 150 metres away from a place of worship or a cremation ground.

The requirement is stated in the policy approved by the MCD House on Tuesday for the issuance of new or renewed licences to meat stores or meat processing facilities.

According to MCD’s official statement, the minimum distance under policy between the meat shop and places of worship such as mosques, temples, gurudwaras, and burial grounds or cremation sites must not be less than 150 metres.

According to the announcement, the requirement of 150 metres from the Masjid (Mosque) will only apply to pork shops.

According to the announcement, the MCD House meeting on Tuesday approved up to 54 suggestions, one of which was the regularisation of 5,000 sanitation workers.

54 of the 58 proposals that were put forth in the MCD house were approved. These included the idea to regularise 5,000 sanitation workers, place DBC staff on permanent duty, and send the principals of MCD Schools to prestigious universities like Oxford and Cambridge for additional training.

On Tuesday, Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister, congratulated the sweepers and their families on this achievement and stated that the Aam Aadmi Party had kept its word.”The plan to assign 5000 sanitation personnel to the Delhi Municipal Corporation was approved today by the Aam Aadmi Party. We delivered on our commitment. Many thanks to each and every certified sweeper and their families for this beautiful Diwali present. Serve the people of Delhi with all of your heart; together, we can transform the city into one that is tidy and lovely “Kejriwal wrote on X.

Along with Deputy Mayor Aaley Muhammad Iqbal and House Leader Mukesh Goyal, Mayor Shelly Oberoi spoke at a press conference at MCD Headquarters on Tuesday following the house.

“The Aam Aadmi Party’s MCD Government has unanimously passed important proposals in the interest of the people of Delhi and the employees of the Corporation,” Mayor Oberoi declared during the house meeting. The citizens of Delhi and the MCD staff will greatly benefit from all of the suggestions presented to the House.