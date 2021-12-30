Fresh cases of Covid-19 in Delhi jump to 1,313

The count of fresh Covid-19 positive cases in the national capital jumped to 1,313 on Thursday from 923 on Wednesday following 75,953 tests conducted all across the city, according to the latest health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

The positivity rate also rose to 1.73 per cent from 1.29 per cent yesterday.

The bulletin showed that 423 patients of the virus who got cured were discharged by various hospitals.

There were, however, no deaths caused by the coronavirus.

Of the 8,835 hospital beds meant for Covid-19 patients, 8,646 beds remained unoccupied.

Those taking medication in the comfort of their homes numbered 1,560 and the number of active cases stood at 3,081.

The health bulletin pointed out that there were 28 Covid-19-positive passengers from the international airport who got admitted to hospitals, but only 16 of them belonged to Delhi. Of them, one patient was found to be in a severe condition and was put on a ventilator.

As many as 1,50,922 persons were administered anti-Covid-19 vaccines during the past 24 hours and 60,586 of them were those who were given their first vaccine dose.

The cumulative count of persons vaccinated with their first dose was 1,50,97,030 and the number of those administered both vaccine doses was 1,09,72,983.