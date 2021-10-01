Four miscreants open fire at cops, held in Delhi’s Jharoda Kalan

As many as four miscreants have been arrested in Delhi’s Jharoda Kalan area after they allegedly opened fire at the cops, said police on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off Police went to the Jharoda Kalan area where notorious criminals were waiting to meet with another group of miscreants, according to Delhi police. Miscreants started firing at police personnel soon after police reached there on the wee hours of Thursday, police said.

Police personnel also retaliated by firing and a gun battle ensued between the police and the criminals. Several rounds of bullets were fired from both sides following which four criminals were arrested, police said. A number of miscreants reportedly managed to escape by firing at police personnel, the sources said.

The four miscreants are allegedly involved in multiple crimes in Delhi and its neighbouring states, sources said. Delhi police, however, refused to divulge their details and their specific involvement in several crimes.

The incident intensified panic in the areas. Following the incident, senior police officers have been instructed to keep strict vigil in border areas of Delhi and its outskirts during the night and early mornings, sources said.