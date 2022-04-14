Fire at Troy Lounge and Bar in Delhi

A massive fire erupted at Troy Lounge and Bar on Club Road in West Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh neighbourhood on Thursday.

“We got a call about the incident at around 1.30 p.m and around three fire tenders were rushed to the spot,” fire department said.

“Three fire engines were first dispatched to the scene. Later, nine more firefighters were dispatched to the scene to put out the fire. The fire started in Troy Lounge and Bar and quickly spread across the building. Snow plumes billowed into the air in large amounts. There have been no recorded casualties “According to a fire official.

Local police and ambulance services were also called in to assist the fire department.

The area has been blocked off in its entirety.

The cause of the fire is yet unknown.

Details are awaited.

(with inputs from IANS)