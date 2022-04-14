Fire breaks out at Troy Lounge and Bar in West Delhi’

A major fire broke out at Troy Lounge and Bar on Club Road in West Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh area on Thursday.

“We got a call about the incident at around 1.30 p.m and around three fire tenders were rushed to the spot,” fire department said.

“Initially, three fire engines were pressed into service. Later, nine more were rushed to the spot to put out the blaze. The fire broke out at Troy Lounge and Bar and spread to other floors of the building. Large plumes of snow billowed into the air. No casualties have been reported,” a fire official said.

Local police and Ambulance services were also pressed into service to help the fire officials.

The entire area has been cordoned off.

Cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Details are awaited.