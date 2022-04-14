Follow Us:
  1. Home / Cities / Delhi / Fire breaks out at Troy Lounge and Bar in West Delhi’

Fire breaks out at Troy Lounge and Bar in West Delhi’

A major fire broke out at Troy Lounge and Bar on Club Road in West Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh area on Thursday.

IANS | New Delhi | April 14, 2022 4:24 pm

Delhi, Lounge and Bar

Photo: IANS

A major fire broke out at Troy Lounge and Bar on Club Road in West Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh area on Thursday.

“We got a call about the incident at around 1.30 p.m and around three fire tenders were rushed to the spot,” fire department said.

“Initially, three fire engines were pressed into service. Later, nine more were rushed to the spot to put out the blaze. The fire broke out at Troy Lounge and Bar and spread to other floors of the building. Large plumes of snow billowed into the air. No casualties have been reported,” a fire official said.

Local police and Ambulance services were also pressed into service to help the fire officials.

The entire area has been cordoned off.
Cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
Details are awaited.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Fire still raging at handloom godown in Telangana
Massive fire breaks out in Ghaziabad, 20 cows charred to death
Fire breaks out at banquet hall in national capital