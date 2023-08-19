# Delhi

Fire breaks out in garment showroom in New Delhi’s South Extension, no casualties

ANI | New Delhi | August 19, 2023 12:59 pm

A fire broke out in a garment showroom in New Delhi’s South Extension area in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) personnel with multiple vehicles reached the spot and controlled the fire.

Delhi police vehicle and emergency ambulance services were also present at the spot.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, police said.

Further details are awaited.

