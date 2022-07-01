ED arrests 2 aides of Satyendar Jain in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday arrested two close aides of Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain in connection with a Money Laundering case.

Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain have been named in both — the CBI and ED’s cases.

Satyendar Jain was arrested on May 30 and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail. His bail plea was dismissed by the court.

The ED officials have not issued any official statement in this regard.

Money laundering investigation was iniated by the ED on the basis of an FIR registered by CBI in 2017 under section 13(2) read with 13(1)(e) of the PC Act, 1988 against Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, and Ajit Prasad Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain, Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain.

A charge sheet was filed by the CBI on December 3, 2018 against Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, and other accused. It was alleged that Jain, while holding the office as a Minister in the Government of Delhi, during the period February 14, 2015 to May 31, 2017 had acquired assets which were disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The CBI has accused Jain, his wife and other accused, for commission of offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Earlier, the ED had provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to companies beneficially owned and controlled by Jain on March 31, 2022.

Jain was placed under arrest on May 30, 2022 by the ED under sections 19 of the PMLA. Further investigation in the matter is on.