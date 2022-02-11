EC launches ‘My Vote is My Future: Power of One Vote’

In a bid to encourage voter participation, a nationwide voter awareness contest themed “My Vote is My Future: Power of One Vote” has been launched by the Election Commission of India to leverage the talent and creativity of citizens and spread electoral awareness.

The Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi Dr. Ranbir Singh today said that a nationwide voter awareness contest has been launched by the Election Commission of India to emphasize the value of each vote through creative expression. The theme for this contest is “My Vote is My Future: Power of One Vote”.

He mentioned that this contest will not only harness mass creativity at a national scale but also engage the talent of individuals to generate valuable assets for voter awareness.

The SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) program’s National Voter Awareness Contest leverages every citizen’s talent and creativity while also strengthening democracy through their active participation.

The CEO has directed all District Election Officers to spread the message regarding the contest seeking maximum participation from the citizens of Delhi. He said this will help promote electoral participation and inculcate a sense of civic duty and democratic rights amongst the citizens. He also encouraged the BLOs (Booth Level Officers) to disseminate information about contests amongst the citizens.

Electoral Literacy Clubs established in all educational institutions such as Universities, Colleges and schools shall sensitize the students and teachers about the contest to make it an effective campaign. The content will be shared on social media handles to garner more attention using the hashtag #PowerOfOneVote.

The Chief Electoral Officer also urged all members of Electoral Literacy Clubs and Chunav Pathshalas of all educational institutions across Delhi to positively change the dynamic of youth participation to increase electoral awareness through this contest.

The national-level contest is classified into five categories, which consist of a Quiz contest, a slogan contest, a song contest, a video-making contest, and a poster design contest. The aim of the Quiz Contest is to engage with inquisitive minds in order to reinforce participants’ understanding of the country’s electoral process.

The slogan contest will also urge people to get involved and weave their thoughts into a catchy phrase based on the aforementioned theme in order to inspire others. The Song Contest strives to tap into the imagination and potential of creative minds through the medium of a song in any genre, including classical, contemporary, and rap music.

On the above theme, participants can compose and share creative compositions. Artists and singers are free to use any musical instrument they want. The song can’t be more than 3 minutes long.

The Video Making Contest invites all camera enthusiasts to create a video that showcases the diversity, intensity, and festivity of Indian elections. Participants are encouraged to create a short one-minute video.

Entries for the video, song, and slogan contest can be submitted in any official language. The Poster Design Contest is for art and design aficionados who want to create thought-provoking posters based on the contest theme. On the theme, participants can submit a digital poster, a drawing, or a hand-painted poster.

Dr. Singh stated that the competition is open to three types of participants i.e. Organisations, Professionals and Amateurs of any age. He further informed that the top three winners in each category will receive prizes. All participants will get an e-certificate.

Dr. Singh encouraged all citizens, of all ages and backgrounds, to participate in this national contest and express their talents to produce relevant trending and eye-grabbing tools for raising electoral awareness. On the website https:/ecisveep.nic.in/contest /, participants can read the contest’s complete instructions and Terms & Conditions before registering. All entries must be emailed by March 15, 2022, to [email protected] along with participant’s details.