DU PG admission starts today

Registration of Delhi University merit and entrance based postgraduate courses admissions started today. DU PG merit lists were released yesterday. While admission lists for most of the courses have been released, merit lists of some of the courses are awaited.

Candidates should visit the admission portal of DU, admission.uod.ac.in, for regular updates. As per the schedule, candidates can apply up to 11:59 pm on November 21.

The last date to pay the admission fee in the first round is November 23.

“A candidate’s name in the admission list alone does not mean that he/she is admitted. Selected candidates are to pay online admission fee within prescribed deadline. The selected candidates will login to the PG admission portals, for selecting the program and preference order of the colleges where the same program is offered. The Head of the Department/ Principal of the college will approve the admission after verifying the online uploaded certificates and allocate the college. The candidates shall pay the admission fees online, within the prescribed deadline and will be considered admitted provisionally,” the university said.

Meanwhile, department and colleges will verify and approve admissions of candidates who apply against the 1st merit list by November 22.

DU PG admission will be completed in three rounds. Round 2 merit list will be published on November 26 and round 3 admission list will be released on December 3. If required, further lists will be released, the university said.

Classes for the new batch will begin on December 1.

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) result for admission to MPhil and PhD programmes.