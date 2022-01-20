DU 98th convocation ceremony decided on 26th Feb

Delhi University has set the date of 26 February to carry out its 98th convocation ceremony. However, the official notification doesn’t state whether the convocation would be held in a physical mode or a virtual mode.

During its 97th convocation last year, the university had become the first institution in the country to award ‘digital degrees’ to its 1,78,719 students. The same process was taken up by a few other institutes like IIT Kanpur later.

The 98th DU convocation will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022, from 10 am onwards.

The 98th Annual Convocation of the University of Delhi will be held at the Multipurpose Hall of the varsity’s Sports Stadium Complex in New Delhi.

The notification from the varsity stated that students may follow the University of Delhi’s official website www.du.ac.in to get updates on the convocation.