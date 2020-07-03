Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that there is a downward trend of the coronavirus cases in the national capital due to the concerted efforts of Delhiites and the governments.

“There is a downward trend in Delhi, but it does not mean that we will not do anything to address the situation. We have to be prepared for all situations. I pray to God that this downward trend continues, and that the vaccine is discovered as soon as possible,” said Kejriwal.

The Chief Minister also alluded to the prediction of 60,000 active cases made during the re-opening of the city a month ago. “But there are only 25,000 active cases in Delhi today. This is the result of the sustainable efforts of all the two crore people of Delhi, governments, and the society.”

On June 23, the capital had witnessed the highest single-day peak of 3,947 cases, but the number has come down steadily since then. Delhi witnessed 2,373 new cases on Thursday and kept its daily tally below 3,000 the whole week.

The turnaround came after several meetings were held between the Central and State government officials in mid-June after cases recorded a sharp and sustained spike.

Kejriwal made these remarks after meeting the family of LNJP hospital’s late doctor Aseem Gupta, who recently succumbed to coronavirus, and handed over compensation of Rs one crore to them.