Doctor’s strike at four hospitals in Delhi against the delay in NEET PG counselling

Resident doctors of four hospitals in Delhi are again on strike against the delay in NEET PG counseling.

The doctors have said that they will not participate in OPD as well as Emergency services. Due to the strike OPD and emergency services of center run Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, Safdarjung hospital, Lady Hardinge hospital and Guru Tegh Bahadur hospital were affected.

However, authorities including the union health minister, DGHS, ADG (ME) & MS (RML) held a meeting with the Federation of Resident Doctor’s Association India (FORDA) and assured them of all possible resolutions. “In the meeting, Hon’ble Health minister assured that he has taken note of our grievance & that the ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) will get the case mentioned in the Supreme Court for an early hearing.

He also mentioned that the MoHFW will try to get the case regarding NEET PG 2021Counselling and the case pertaining to reservation policy, delinked, to expedite the process.

He however informed that since the matter is sub judice, he is unable to give any official statement or assurance in the public domain & asked the delegation to call off the agitation based on the verbal assurance” said a statement issued by FORDA.

However, speaking over the matter FORDA President Dr. Manish said that the agitation will continue and future course of action will be decided following a virtual meeting with State Resident Doctor’s Association (RDA) representative will be held today (6-12-21).

Amid the looming third wave scare of the COVID-19 patients are once again on the receiving end due to the ongoing tussle between the government and resident doctors.