Doctors in Delhi carry out rare total hip and knee surgeries with robotic assistance

In Delhi, surgeons have successfully completed total hip and knee replacements with robotic assistance, giving a 53-year-old woman with rheumatoid arthritis a fresh lease on life.

For the last fifteen years, Delhi-based housewife Rekha had been afflicted with arthritis. She was in excruciating agony in her knees and hips. Her mobility and day-to-day activities were greatly impacted by the various joints that the illness had badly affected.

Robotic-assisted surgery was chosen by the medical staff of Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi because of its accuracy and little invasiveness.

Using the most sophisticated robotic system in the world—MAKO—from the United States, they executed the intricate processes.

On July 4, a robotically-aided total hip replacement was carried out, and on October 17, a robotically-assisted total knee replacement was also carried out.

The surgeons noted that Rekha’s ability to walk the day following both surgeries demonstrated the efficacy of the robotic technique.

Because robotic assistance is not commonly used for total hip and knee replacements, this instance posed a special challenge. The excellent outcomes for Rekha are greatly appreciated, says Dr. (Prof.) Raju Vaishya, Senior Consultant in Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement.

Robotic-assisted total hip and knee replacements are rare procedures, although they provide a number of benefits over traditional surgery. According to the doctor, these included less damage to the soft tissues and bone, accurate fitting and positioning of the prosthetic joint, quicker rehabilitation and recovery, less pain and bleeding after surgery, and an extended artificial joint’s lifespan.