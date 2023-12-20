DMRC to give Rs 15 lakh compensation to deceased passenger’s kin

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will give a compensation of Rs 15 lakh to the next of kin of the woman passenger who died following a mishap at the Inderlok Metro Station last week, an official said on Wednesday.

The official said an incident had occurred at the Inderlok Metro station on December 14 where prima facie it appears that a lady passenger’s clothes got entangled in a train leading to injuries and subsequent demise on December 16.The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) is holding an inquiry into this incident.

“As per provisions in the Metro Railway (Procedure of Claims) Rules, 2017, a compensation of Rs five lakh shall be paid to the deceased’s next of kin. In addition, as a humanitarian assistance to the children of the deceased, an additional amount of Rs 10 lakh shall also be provided,” said DMRC spokesperson Anuj Dayal.

The official said since the children are both minors, the DMRC is currently engaged in sorting out the legal modalities of handing over the amount to the legal heir.

“In addition, the DMRC shall also take care of the education of the two children. A team of senior officials has been deputed by DMRC to look into the matter to facilitate all requirements quickly,” Dayal said.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri has also directed that the look after and education of the children be ensured by the Delhi Metro management, the official added.