DMRC enters into contract to execute National Common Mobility Card

In a bid to implement National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) in the entire Delhi Metro network, the DMRC has entered into a contract with a consortium for executing the NCMC along with upgrade of complete ecosystem consisting of Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) system which will also enable travel through QR Tickets, Account Based Ticket and Near Field Communications (NFC) Media.

In a big impetus to Govt. of India’s ‘One Nation One Card Policy’, the contract agreement for this Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) work for the three priority corridors (Janakpuri West – RK Ashram Marg, Majlis Park – Maujpur and Tughalakabad – Aerocity) under Phase-IV and upgradation of existing (operational) Phase-I, II, and III Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) system were awarded to a Consortium of M/S Revenue Collection Systems (Thales), France SAS and M/S Paytm Payments Bank Limited.

The implementation of NCMC & QR ticket will enable seamless travel by metro rails and other transport systems across the country besides retail shopping and purchases.

In addition, with Mobile QR and NFC based tickets, passengers will also be able to use a mobile phone to enter or exit a metro station on its corridors.

At present, the Airport Express Line (23 KM) of Delhi Metro from New Delhi to Dwarka Sec-21 (6 stations) is having the NCMC and QR code ticketing facility available at its stations.

With the award of this contract, the remaining operational corridors of Delhi Metro will also be equipped with NCMC and QR code compliant AFC system by June 2023.

On the occasion, Dr. Mangu Singh, MD/DMRC said, “The implementation of NCMC along with QR Ticket (Paper QR and Mobile QR), Account Based Ticketing (ABT) and NFC Media will push the country towards being a cashless economy. This will enable commuters to have an integrated access to all public transports and they need not to carry/purchase multiple cards for different usage. Implementation of above technology will bring DMRC at par with the leading metros worldwide. These innovations are going to herald a new era of travelling, comfort and enhanced mobility for Delhi-NCR residents.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Jean-Marc Reynaud, Vice President, Revenue Collection Systems (Thales), France SAS said, “We are extremely honoured to further strengthen our 20 year-long partnership with DMRC through this contract, and are delighted to join hands with PayTM Payments Bank. We are looking forward to contributing to this initiative, which will see the implementation of the National Common Mobility Card, in line with the Government of India’s ‘One Nation One Card’ policy. Our decades-long presence in India has enabled us to build an eco-system of strategic suppliers and talented engineers, making the “Make in India” government initiative a reality and strength for our activities. We are fully committed to the success of this transformative project, delivering DMRC with world-class technology for the greater good of Delhi-NCR metro users.”

Mr. Sajal Bhatnagar, Chief Business Officer, Paytm Payments Bank Ltd said, “We are proud to partner with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and Revenue Collection Systems (Thales), France SAS, to enable millions of commuters in the national capital with seamless, contactless travel. With the rollout of NCMC card, we hope to continue to work towards the digitization of the transit ecosystem in the country with smart mobility solutions.”