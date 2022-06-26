DMRC begins trial run between Dwarka sector 21 to 25 on Airport Express Line

The Delhi Metro has begun trial runs on a two-kilometre long Dwarka Sector-21 to Dwarka Sector-25 (IICC) Metro section on the Airport Express Line.

Dwarka Sector 25 (IICC) is an underground station and an extension of the presently operational Airport Express Line connecting the New Delhi Railway station with Dwarka Sector 21 via terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

With the completion of this section, the New Delhi to Dwarka Sector-25 (IICC) Airport Express Line corridor will become 24.70 kilometres long.

During the trial runs, the signalling systems are tested. The completion of the trial runs will be followed by the mandatory inspections by various approving authorities including the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS).

The section will be opened for passenger traffic after these mandatory approvals.

“The India International Convention Centre (IICC) is being developed as India’s largest exhibition and convention centre,” said Delhi Metro in a press statement.

This facility, currently under construction, will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities such as convention centres, auditoriums, hotels, office spaces etc. The Metro station at IICC shall cater to this new centre.

The station is coming up at a depth of about 17 metres from the surface. The station will have five entry/ exit points which will be facilitated by 14 escalators, five lifts along with staircases for smooth passenger movement. Like the other stations of the Airport Express Line, the new station will also have full-height platform screen doors.

Apart from catering to the upcoming convention centre in the vicinity, this new station will also provide Metro connectivity to the residents of sectors 25 and 26 of Dwarka, along with the new sectors along the Dwarka Expressway in neighbouring Gurugram. Residents of these areas will be able to reach central Delhi in about half an hour.