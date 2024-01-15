Dense fog disrupts flight operations in Kolkata and Delhi

In the midst of Kolkata’s battle with severe weather conditions, flight operations in both Delhi and Kolkata have taken a hit, leaving passengers stranded and travel plans in disarray. The adverse weather, characterized by dense fog, has led to numerous flight delays, prompting airlines to turn to social media platforms to disseminate information and keep passengers informed.

At the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, the impact of the dense fog was evident as 51 flights faced delays on Sunday, with arrivals and departures both affected. An official from the airport reported, “Due to dense fog, 51 flights were delayed Sunday. Out of this, 20 were arrivals and 31 were departures.” The challenging weather conditions have not only disrupted air travel but have also led to the rescheduling of several train services.

#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to bad weather, flight operations in #Delhi and #Kolkata are impacted. Please keep a check on your flight status at https://t.co/TQCzzykjgA before leaving for the airport. Advertisement — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) January 14, 2024

Weather officials predict that Kolkata will continue to grapple with dense fog and low minimum temperatures for the next two days. This prolonged spell of adverse weather has forced airlines to express regret for the inconvenience caused to passengers. However, they emphasized that the situation was beyond their control, attributing the disruptions to the inclement weather conditions prevailing not just in Kolkata but also in Delhi.

Looking ahead, the weather forecast indicates that rain is likely to sweep across the state on Wednesday and Thursday, adding another layer of complexity to the already challenging conditions. Cold spells are likely to persist in the city for the next few days, further complicating travel plans and outdoor activities.

As the city and its residents brace for continued unfavorable weather, both domestic and international flight schedules are in disarray. Airlines acknowledge the frustration and inconvenience faced by passengers but emphasize their limited ability to mitigate the impact of the poor weather conditions that have disrupted travel plans on a broad scale.

In the face of these challenges, the city remains on alert, with weather reports advising residents to exercise caution and make necessary adjustments to their daily routines. The collaborative efforts of aviation and weather authorities continue as they work towards minimizing disruptions and ensuring the safety and well-being of the public amidst these challenging weather conditions.