Delhi’s single-day count of fresh Covid-19 cases jumps to 22,751

Delhi on Sunday recorded 22,751 fresh cases of Covid-19, showing an increase of over 2,000 from yesterday, when 20,181 such infections were detected. The positivity rate jumped to 23.53 per cent, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin.

These cases were detected out of 96,678 tests conducted across the city.

The national capital lost 17 lives due to Covid-19, taking the cumulative figure of such fatalities to 25,160. The number of deaths of such patients on Saturday was seven.

The health bulletin pointed out that 1,0179 patients recovered from the disease and were discharged by different hospitals.

As many as 35,714 virus-infected persons were getting treatment under the home isolation system whereas the total number of active cases now was 60,733.

The health bulletin showed that 1,800 patients remained hospitalised, but 12,422 hospital beds were vacant and were available for new patients.

There were 440 patients who were on oxygen support and 44 were on the ventilator. Those admitted to the ICU of the city’s hospitals were counted to be 310.

So far as the vaccination programme was concerned, 1,19,334 persons were administered vaccines in the city during the last 24 hours and 77,807 of them were those who got their first vaccine dose.

The cumulative count of those vaccinated with the first dose was 1,58,84,206 and the number of those fully vaccinated so far was 1,16,12,836.