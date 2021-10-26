Delhi’s councillors motivate people to join ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ drive

Under the Kejriwal government’s ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign, Delhi’s councillors today took the initiative of motivating people to join the drive and fight against pollution at the Barakhamba Road

Crossing.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai, who led the charge, said that all the residents of Delhi were enthusiastically contributing to the campaign. People are shutting down their vehicles at red lights, helping reduce pollution.

He said every person passes through 8 to 10 red lights daily, and if they keep their vehicles running, they burn fuel unnecessarily for about 20 to 25 minutes and the objective of the campaign is to reduce

vehicular pollution and give relief to people by encouraging them not to have their vehicles on at red lights.

The Environment Minister said that Green Marshals were working in a steadfast manner to encourage those people who were not turning their vehicles off to do so.

He informed, “The Delhi government is constantly trying to reduce pollution in the city. Apart from this, we are also fighting a battle against dust pollution as well as against the pollution caused by

vehicles through the ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign. The Pusa Institute-developed bio-decomposer solution is being sprayed on stubble throughout Delhi to eliminate the scope of stubble burning at the source. The objective of the ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign is to turn the car engine off when the red light is on. By doing this, we can considerably decrease pollution from vehicles at red lights and it will definitely give the Delhiites some relief.”

The minister said, “People from all over Delhi are contributing to this campaign. It is also an endeavour of the Delhi government to curb pollution that is generated inside the city. That’s why the ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign is being run with great effort all over Delhi. Recently, MLAs from the Aam Aadmi Party took part in this campaign and today, the councillors have taken the initiative ahead.

We have decided that we will take this campaign forward through public participation in all seven Lok Sabha constituencies. We have deployed Green Marshals to encourage commuters to turn their vehicles off. These Green Marshals are giving special focus on people who are not turning their vehicles off and helping them understand the effectiveness of the small deed.”

The campaign officially began on 18 October and will run till 18 November. Under the campaign, 2,500 civil defence volunteers have been deployed at 100 major intersections in Delhi.