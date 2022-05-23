Delhi witnesses heavy rainfall, power cut, traffic jam

The overnight rainfall alongwith power cuts in various parts of Delhi-NCR and traffic congestion affected normal lives of people on Monday morning.

A large number of people going to office and college had to face severe traffic chaos due to waterlogging, rain, coupled with storm and uprooted trees.

Though, the rain and storm brought much needed relief from severe heat for the delhiites.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), today, the surface temperature in the national capital dropped 11 degrees — from 29 degrees Celsius to 18 degrees — between 5.40 and 7 a.m.

Taking to micro blogging site twitter, the IMD official said, “Thundershower with moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 60-90 Km/hr would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR of Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram etc.”

As per reports, the rain caused massive traffic jams in various parts of Delhi leaving commuters stranded in long queues of cars at major roads like ITO junction, Tularam flyover, Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) Flyway among several others.

According to some of the passers by, a big tree that fell near the Delhi cantonment area blocked the traffic from both sides, causing inconvenience to the commuters.

Meanwhile, the flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport were also disrupted.

The airport authorities requested the passengers to reach out to the airline concerned for updated flight information.

Airline companies like Air India and Indigo conveyed through social media that the departure of their flights may be affected due to the bad weather in Delhi.

“Keep enough travel time in hand while traveling to the airport,” Indigo tweeted.

For the past few days, Delhi was reeling under sweltering heat and the rain has provided much-needed relief to the residents.

The IMD had earlier predicted a wet spell for northwest India for three days, from May 22 to 24 with peak intensity on May 23.