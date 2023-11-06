Delhi Transco organizes ‘Walkathon’ to spread Vigilance Awareness

Government of NCT of Delhi entities Delhi Transco Limited, Indraprastha Power Generation Company Ltd and Pragati Power Company Ltd observed Vigilance Awareness Week from October 30-November 5.

The theme of the Vigilance Awareness Week was “Say no to corruption, Commit to the Nation”. During this awareness campaign a number of programmes such as essay writing competition, slogan writing competition, training sessions on vigilance and disciplinary proceedings etc were also conducted.

In addition to the above programmes; a ‘Walkathon’ was also conducted on November 3 to spread Vigilance Awareness among the officials of these companies as well as the public at large. The employees of Delhi Transco Limited, Indraprastha Power Generation Company Limited and Pragati Power Company Limited participated .

Kiran Saini, Executive Director (Technical) DTL flagged off the walkathon from Delhi Secretariat. The other dignitaries present on this occasion includes R N Pani – General Manager (HR) and Birendra Prasad – General Manager (Vigilance).