Delhi reports first monkey pox case

After three cases were reported from Kerala, now Delhi reported the first monkeypox case on Sunday where a 34-year-old man with no history of foreign travel tested positive.

According to the official source, this is the first case of the virus in the national capital.

The patient was admitted to the Maulana Azad Medical College Hospital around three days ago after he showed symptoms of monkeypox.

His samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune on Saturday which came out positive stated the source.

With the addition of this, India’s overall monkeypox tally has increased to four.

On Saturday, the World Health Organization declared the global monkeypox outbreak as a public health emergency of international concern.

The global health body said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an “extraordinary” situation that now qualifies as a global emergency.

The WHO had previously declared emergencies for public health issues such as the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2014 West African Ebola outbreak, the Zika virus in Latin America in 2016, and the ongoing effort to eradicate polio.

The WHO, meanwhile, on Sunday has called on countries in South – East Asia Region to strengthen surveillance and public health measures for monkeypox, with the disease being declared a public health emergency of international concern.

Monkeypox virus is transmitted from infected animals to humans via indirect or direct contact. Human-to-human transmission can occur through direct contact with infectious skin or lesions, including face-to-face, skin-to-skin, and respiratory droplets. In the current outbreak countries and amongst the reported Monkeypox cases, transmission appears to be occurring primarily through close physical contact, including sexual contact.

Transmission can also occur from contaminated materials such as linens, bedding, electronics, and clothing, that have infectious skin particles

India’s first case, potentially serious was reported from the Kollam district of Kerala on 14 July.