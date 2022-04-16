Delhi records 461 fresh Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths

A total of 461 fresh Covid-19 cases were recorded in Delhi on Saturday out of 8646 tests conducted during the past 24 hours across the national capital.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the city now stands at 1868033.

According to the latest Delhi government’s health bulletin, the infection positivity rate stood at 5.33 per cent.

Delhi registered two deaths due to the coronavirus infection during the past 24 hours.

The cumulative count of Covid-19 fatalities is 26160, it said.

In all, there are 1262 active cases of the virus in the city, the bulletin pointed out.

A total of 269 patients have been recovered in a day taking the total number of recoveries to 1840611.

Apart from this, 9508 people have been vaccinated in the last 24 hours of which 1724 have received their first dose while 2534 beneficiaries have received their second dose of vaccine.

The cumulative number of beneficiaries vaccinated with precaution dose has now mounted to 538449.

The number of fresh Covid-19 cases in Delhi recorded on Friday were 366 while the positivity rate was 3.95 per cent. There was zero such death on Friday.