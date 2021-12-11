Delhi records 41 fresh cases of Covid-19

The national capital on Friday recorded 41 fresh cases of Covid-19 out of 59,763 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, according to the latest health bulletin issued by the Delhi government. The positivity rate stood at 0.07 per cent.

There were no deaths caused by the deadly virus. Various hospitals in the city discharged 57 patients who were found to have recovered.

There were 169 patients of the coronavirus taking treatment as home isolation cases and the count of active cases was 370.

Only 160 of the 9,009 hospital beds meant for coronavirus patients remained occupied, the health bulletin informed.

The number of people who got vaccinated during the past 24 hours was 14,41,610 and 48,351 were those who got their first vaccine dose during the past 24 hours. So far, 1,43,18,085 persons in the city have got their first vaccine dose and a total of 95,39,947 people have been administered their both vaccine doses, the bulletin added.