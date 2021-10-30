Delhi records 37 fresh cases infected by Covid-19

The city on Friday identified 37 fresh cases infected by Covid-19 out of 59,293 tests conducted across the national capital, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin. The positivity rate stood at 0.06 per cent.

There was no death in Delhi caused by the coronavirus. The patients who recovered and were discharged by different hospitals during the past 24 hours were counted to be 48.

There were 133 patients getting treatment as home isolation cases and the number of active cases was 334.

The count of containment zones as of now was 93, the health bulletin pointed out.

The number of people who got vaccinated during the last 24 hours was 55,278 and there were 20,450 people who got their first vaccine dose.

The cumulative count of the beneficiaries of the government’s vaccination programme who were given their both vaccine doses was 73,25,519.