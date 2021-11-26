Delhi records 30 cases of Covid-19

The city on Thursday recorded 30 fresh cases of Covid-19 out of 55,930 tests conducted for the purpose, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin. The national capital has been identifying less than 50 positive cases of the virus for the past many days, showing that the coronavirus situation remains well under control.

The positivity rate stood at 0.05 per cent.

The recovered patients, discharged by different hospitals, numbered 32.

There was no fatality attributed to Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, the bulletin pointed out.

As many as 9,041 hospital beds were reserved for coronavirus patients, but only 144 beds were occupied.

The number of virus-infected persons getting treatment under the home isolation system was 131 and the count of active cases was 309. Delhi now had 119 containment zones.

The bulletin showed that 92,940 persons were administered vaccines during the last 24 hours and 36,583 persons got their first vaccine dose. The cumulative count of fully vaccinated persons now was 84,88,966.