Delhi Police launches ‘Cyber Uday 2.0’ to promote digital literacy

The Delhi Police has launched ‘Cyber Uday 2.0’ programme aimed at generating cyber awareness among the common citizens through YouTube, Facebook and other social media platforms.

This programme is in continuation of ‘Cyber Uday 1.0’ initiative, started in 2019 by the Cyber Prevention Awareness Detection (CyPAD) unit of the Delhi Police.

During the event, Lieutenant General (L-G) of Delhi Vinay Kumar Saxena unveiled an e-book on ‘Cyber Swachhta for Citizens’ in the presence of Commissioner of Police (CP) Sanjay Arora. This e-book will be used to create awareness through various social media platforms.

Highlighting the importance of cyber security and cyber hygiene, Saxena said awareness is the best bulwark against cyber crimes and such initiatives aimed at sensitizing citizens, especially vulnerable sections like children, youth, women and senior citizens.

The L-G also underlined the importance of interactive communication between people and the police to achieve desired levels of awareness. He appreciated the Delhi Police for their technological initiatives towards citizen centric services and to create awareness about common cyber-crimes.

Arora said that the Delhi Police will continue to deal with cyber crime professionally and efficiently on priority basis. He said with the integration of licensing services with digi-locker, the licensees can keep their licenses readily available on digi-locker.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Prashant Gautam explained the concept of Cyber Uday 1.0 and re-initiating Cyber Uday 2.0. He said, “It is needed to have a maximum outreach and to train youth, so that they must know the cyber threats.”

The initial target of Cyber Uday 2.0 is to reach and educate 26000 students in schools and colleges. He summarised the implementation of Cyber Jagrookta Diwas by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) and the various awareness activities held in Schools, Colleges, RWAs, MWAs, and Malls, etc., by the Delhi Police since 2021.