Delhi Police inaugurates ‘Hackathon’ challenge to combat cyber threats

To combat the emerging cyber challenges, the Delhi Police on Thursday
inaugurated the ‘Hackathon’, a cyber challenge, in collaboration with
the Cyber Peace Foundation, marking the beginning of a nationwide
initiative aimed at fostering innovation and finding effective
solutions to emerging challenges in the digital world.
The event was attended by participants from renowned institutions,
including Rashtriya Raksha University, Gujarat, DRDO, MeiTY, National
Forensic Science University, Startup India, CyberPeace Foundation, and
Uber India.
The cyber challenge is designed to bring together industries,
scholars, and students to explore and develop practical solutions for
critical issues such as combating digital arrest, and fake news,
enhancing women’s safety, and improving social media monitoring
mechanisms.
Advertisement
Speaking at the event, Special Commissioner of Police Vivek Gogia
emphasised the vital role of technological innovation in law
enforcement, highlighting the increasing need for collaboration
between various stakeholders to stay ahead of emerging digital
threats.
The Cyber Challenge will run in multiple phases, with participants
from across the country. With this launch, the online registration for
participants starts at the Delhi Police website. The finalists from
the shortlist participants will be announced in the 2nd week of
January, followed by a grand finale from 15th to 16th January. The
winners will be felicitated with attractive prices and certificates in
the award ceremony scheduled on 17th January.
Advertisement