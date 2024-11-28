Delhi Police inaugurates ‘Hackathon’ challenge to combat cyber threats

To combat the emerging cyber challenges, the Delhi Police on Thursday

inaugurated the ‘Hackathon’, a cyber challenge, in collaboration with

the Cyber Peace Foundation, marking the beginning of a nationwide

initiative aimed at fostering innovation and finding effective

solutions to emerging challenges in the digital world.

The event was attended by participants from renowned institutions,

including Rashtriya Raksha University, Gujarat, DRDO, MeiTY, National

Forensic Science University, Startup India, CyberPeace Foundation, and

Uber India.

The cyber challenge is designed to bring together industries,

scholars, and students to explore and develop practical solutions for

critical issues such as combating digital arrest, and fake news,

enhancing women’s safety, and improving social media monitoring

mechanisms.

Speaking at the event, Special Commissioner of Police Vivek Gogia

emphasised the vital role of technological innovation in law

enforcement, highlighting the increasing need for collaboration

between various stakeholders to stay ahead of emerging digital

threats.

The Cyber Challenge will run in multiple phases, with participants

from across the country. With this launch, the online registration for

participants starts at the Delhi Police website. The finalists from

the shortlist participants will be announced in the 2nd week of

January, followed by a grand finale from 15th to 16th January. The

winners will be felicitated with attractive prices and certificates in

the award ceremony scheduled on 17th January.