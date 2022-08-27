Delhi Police cancels comedian Munawar Faruqui’s show

Winner of the reality show ‘LockUp’ and comedian Munawar Faruqui’s show has been denied permission by the Delhi Police, scheduled to be held in Delhi on August 28.

The show which got permission from the licensing unit earlier has been later denied on the pretext of the report submitted by the central district police. Expressing concern over the show, the district police in its report said that the show can affect communal harmony in the area.

As informed by a police source, the comedy show featuring Munawar Faruqui was scheduled to take place on August 28, at Dr SPM Civic Centre, Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium. The applicant, a resident of West Delhi’s Vishnu Garden was earlier given permission by the licensing unit on August 23.

After which, some religious organisations including Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) started objecting to the show. The VHP representatives even wrote a letter to the Commissioner of Police, Delhi seeking cancellation of the show.

Looking at the objections and concerns over the show, the Central District Police was asked to present a detailed report regarding it. Later, the central district police in its report said that the show can affect the communal harmony in the area.

On basis of the report submitted by the district police, the Delhi police denied permission for the show.

If reports are to be believed Faruqui’s Bengaluru show was also got cancelled last week. However, he claimed that it was due to his bad health.

On new year’s eve, this year, Faruqui and four others were arrested by Madhya Pradesh police following a complaint that he made objectionable remarks about Hindu deities during a comedy show in Indore. Later he got bail.