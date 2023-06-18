RK Puram double-murder: Kejriwal says, “Delhi people are feeling very insecure”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal questioned Delhi’s law and order situation after a double murder incident was reported in Delhi’s RK Puram area on Sunday morning.

Two women died after being shot by unidentified shooters in Delhi’s R.K. Puram police station area during the early morning hours of Sunday, said police. “Our thoughts are with the families of both women. May their souls rest in peace. The people of Delhi have started feeling very insecure. The people responsible for Delhi’s law and order are conspiring to capture the entire Delhi government, instead of fixing the law and order. Today, if Delhi’s law and order were under the AAP government instead of LG, then Delhi would have been safest,” Kejriwal said in a tweet (roughly translated from Hindi)

According to Manoj C, Deputy Commissioner of Police South West Delhi, police had received a call at 4:40 am in RK Puram police station stating that some people had shot the caller’s sisters at Ambedkar Basti.

Responding to the call, a police team reached the spot wherein it was found that two ladies Pinky (30) and Jyoti (29) were shot and were shifted to SJ hospital but they succumbed to injuries.

Prima facie it seems that shooters were looking for the victim’s brother and the reason behind the shooting seems to be some money settlement issue, however, the exact cause will be ascertained only after a prolonged investigation, said the police official.

A case has been registered under the relevant section and police are looking for the arrest of the accused.