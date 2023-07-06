In a shocking incident, a constable working in Rajasthan Armed Constabulary, named Dinesh committed suicide by shooting himself at the security post outside Akshardham temple at 2 am on Monday night.

An official in Delhi police said, “On 6 June, information was received at Mandawali police station that at Akshardham Mandir Post booth No 1 near the metro station that one RAC staff had killed himself by SLR. On reaching the spot the deceased was found dead in a sitting position on the ground with SLR over his body and an injury on his neck. He was identified as Dinesh Kumar, son of Ram Avtar resident of village Bas Kripal Nagar and Teshil BAS, District Alwar, Rajasthan aged 45 years.” “The crime team and FSL were called to the spot and the same was got inspected. The body has been sent to the LBS mortuary. Family members of the deceased have been informed. A suicide note has been recovered which is being examined and accordingly, legal action would be taken,” a Delhi police official added.

At present the reasons behind taking such an extreme step are not known. The police are currently investigating the matter.