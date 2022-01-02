Delhi: One Covid-19 patient dies as number of fresh cases crosses 3,000

The count of Covid-19 fresh cases in the national capital shot up to 3,194 on Sunday from 2,716 infected persons identified on Saturday, giving a clear hint that the feared third wave of the pandemic was fast approaching.

According to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin, the positivity rate stood at 3.64 per cent when 74,622 sample tests were conducted all over the city during the last 24 hours.

The coronavirus claimed one life and the condition of five persons, put on ventilator support, was serious. The patients being treated in hospitals with oxygen support numbered 82.

The data provided in the health bulletin showed that there were 6,360 active cases in the city.

As many as 1,24,148 people were vaccinated during the past 24 hours and 52,767 of them were given their first dose.

The cumulative figure for those having got their first vaccine dose so far was 1,52,22,436 and the cumulative number of those given their second vaccine dose was 1,11,42,320, the bulletin added.