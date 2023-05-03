Delhi Metro honours 57 employees to mark 29th Foundation Day

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) celebrated its 29th Foundation Day on Wednesday. On the occasion, the annual Managing Director’s Awards were given away to 57 meritorious employees as recognition of their outstanding contribution in the last one year.

Manoj Joshi, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs & Chairman, DMRC, was the chief guest on the occasion, while Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar graced the event as the guest of honour.

The prestigious Metro Woman of the Year, Metro Man of the Year, Best Metro Station, Best Depot, and a special award for contribution to the use and promotion of Raj Bhasha were also given away on the occasion.

Lauding the achievements of DMRC as an organisation, Manoj Joshi, the Chief Guest, exhorted the Delhi Metro to explore newer avenues and go to a higher level. “We have demonstrated that we have the capacity to shift gears and go to a higher pedestal in terms of finances, technology and managerial finance,” he said during his address.

Naresh Kumar also addressed the gathering. He said, “Delhi Metro has established itself as an organisation to transform urban transport not only in India but globally. You have done a commendable job to establish yourself as a global company.”

DMRC chief Vikas Kumar spoke about the various projects taken up by the organization. “Our involvement with the Dhaka Metro has been well appreciated and we are hopeful of getting more such assignments in the days ahead. In fact, our endeavours to get projects abroad will further enhance India’s credibility as a nation with the necessary technical know-how to build major infrastructure in other countries,” he said.

The event culminated with the announcement of the Best Depot and Best Station awards.

Janakpuri West Metro Station and Yamuna Bank Depot were declared the best metro station the best metro depot, respectively.

This year’s winners are: Metro Man of the Year: Neeraj Kanwat, Senior Station Manager/ Line Supervisor. And the Metro Woman of the Year award goes to Ms. Meenakshi, Head Station Controller/ Train Operator.