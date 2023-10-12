Delhi Metro expands QR code-based ticketing facility across lines

The DMRC on Thursday introduced the QR code-based ticketing facility across its extensive network to enhance the ease of booking tickets for travellers.

With the latest feature, commuters can now get the mobile QR ticket on the Paytm app under the ‘Metro’ section, by simply entering the station of entry and destination station on the day of the journey, the Delhi Metro said in a statement.

Passengers may hold their smartphone in front of the QR code scanner of the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates at both entry and exit stations to proceed with the journey.

Advertisement

Earlier this facility was available only on the Airport Express Line.

“The DMRC is continuously moving towards the diversification of ticket procurement channels through various digital modes, including UPI, credit/debit cards, net banking and more. The DMRC is committed to simplifying and modernising the ticket booking process, ensuring passengers have a convenient and hassle-free experience,” a DMRC spokesperson said.