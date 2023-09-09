Delhi: MCD deploys 20 anti-smog guns at pollution hotspots

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Saturday said to have deployed 20 anti-smog guns at pollution hotspots to control pollution. The anti-smog guns have been deployed at sanitary landfill sites situated at Bhalswa, Ghazipur and Okhla and pollution hotspots at Anand Vihar, etc.

The MCD has also deployed 15 anti-smog guns at high-rise buildings to control pollution. The anti-smog guns have been deployed at Civil Lines zone building, Green Park zonal building, Tilak Nagar Colony Hospital, etc, the MCD said in a statement. Water is being sprinkled through anti-smog guns.

The MCD has 52 mechanical road sweepers which sweep approximately 1660 kilometres of road everyday. The civic body is putting main emphasis on roads during the ongoing G20 Summit.

The MCD has pressed a total of 253 of water sprinklers which includes 30 truck mounted anti-smog guns which sprinkle roads with an average of 9-10 km of road length per day per machine which translates to approximately 2000 kms per day, the statement said.

Treated STP water is being used for sprinkling in these water sprinklers. The MCD is tracking these sprinklers through GPS with real time monitoring, it said.