Delhi Mayor says her hacked FB account recovered

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Saturday said her hacked Facebook account has now been recovered.

Talking to a news agency, she said the account was recovered after tiring overnight efforts put in by the Aam Aadmi Party’s social media team.

She informed that she was unable to access her account for a week and it was on Friday that obscene pictures were posted on the same by someone who hacked it, following which the party’s team further intensified the efforts towards the recovery.

Raising concern over the growing cyber crime, she called for robust technology so that hackers are unable to misuse it in any way.

On Friday, the Mayor had posted on the platform ‘X’ that she was not able to access her Facebook page for a few days and the same has been hacked.

“This is to inform all that I have been unable to access my Facebook Page for a few days, it has been hacked. We’re trying to recover it as soon as possible. If there is any unusual activity through my page, please be aware of it,” her post read.