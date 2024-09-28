Delhi Mayor inspects Chandni Chowk area, orders enhanced cleaning measures

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Saturday inspected the Chandni Chowk area to address the concerns of people regarding cleanliness and sanitation.

The Mayor has directed MCD officials to deploy a dedicated team for night shift cleaning, apart from morning and afternoon shifts, which is going to be a first-time initiative in Chandni Chowk market road, starting next week.

The Mayor was accompanied by area councillor Punardeep Singh Sawhney and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials, who took stock of the on ground civic situation in the area.

During the Mayor’s inspection drive, she received numerous complaints from residents and vendors regarding the unsatisfactory sanitation and cleanliness between the Red Fort and Fatehpuri Masjid Road.

During her visit, Oberoi directed the civic body officials to implement a three-point agenda to enhance the sanitation system of the Chandni Chowk area, which includes a dedicated night shift team to ensure thorough cleaning of the area.

The Mayor instructed the Deputy Commissioner to submit a proposal within a week’s time for procurement of advanced cleaning equipment to be deployed in the area.

Oberoi said she will conduct surprise inspections, including a visit on Monday, to monitor the progress and enforcement of night time cleaning of the area.