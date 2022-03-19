Delhi man fakes Rs 20 lakh robbery with self-inflicted wounds

Delhi police have arrested a 24-year-old man for concocting a fake robbery story and stealing Rs 20 lakh cash from his employer, an official said on Saturday.

Pawan Kumar, a Jharkhand native who now lives in Delhi’s Rohini, enjoyed a posh lifestyle and had two girlfriends, one in Delhi and the other in his home state.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sagar Singh Kalsi, on March 17, Sushil Aggarwal filed a complaint alleging that he directed his family driver Pawan Kumar to deposit Rs 20 lakh at his nephew’s office in Netaji Subhash Place.

While Pawan Kumar was changing the flat tyre on the BMW, the money was stolen from the automobile outside Hindu Rao Hospital. When the driver was checked, however, it appeared that he had some involvement in the occurrence, according to the official.

As a result of the complainant’s statement, the police at the Civil Lines police station filed an FIR under section 408 of the Indian Penal Code (Criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant).

According to the DCP, during the suspect’s interrogation, it was discovered that he was shifting the sequence of events when telling the incident.

“He even showed some struggling marks on his left forearm and neck. On examination the same were found to be self-inflicted by the shape, size, depth and angle of infliction,” Kalsi said.

The police then recreated the whole crime scene and interrogated the suspect at length.

“After sustained interrogation, Pawan confessed the conspiracy to steal the money of his employer. Accordingly, he was arrested in the case,” the senior official said.

The DCP further informed that the accused even used his employer’s car to drive around with his girlfriend. “He needed more money to fulfill his needs and subsequently committed the crime,” the official said.

The stolen Rs 20 lakh cash was recovered at the instance of the accused.

(with inputs from IANS)