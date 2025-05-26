3 arrested for armed robbery of Delhi man

Delhi Police have arrested three individuals for robbing ₹1,700 in cash from a 45-year-old man at gunpoint in Delhi’s Jafrabad area, located in the northeastern part of the city, officials said on Monday.

The incident occurred on May 22, when Kalam Azam was sitting outside his residence in Maujpur area. Around 11 pm, three masked men approached him and attempted to snatch his mobile phone, police officials said.

When the attempt failed, one of the assailants pulled out a pistol and fired a shot near Azam’s leg. As Azam panicked, another robber intimidated him and snatched ₹1,700 in cash from his pocket, they added.

A case was registered at Jafrabad police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act. Delhi Police then initiated an investigation.

During the probe, the accused Arif alias Pal (21), Faizan alias Sahil (20), and Anas alias Ayaan (22) were arrested, a police officer said.

The officer further stated that ₹680 of the stolen cash, the firearm used in the crime, and a live cartridge were recovered from their possession.

The investigation also revealed that Arif has previous involvement in two cases under the Theft and Arms Acts. Faizan has 19 criminal cases against him, including robbery, snatching, and theft. Anas has been named in seven cases related to snatching, theft, and weapons charges.

“All three accused are habitual offenders and members of a local gang targeting unsuspecting residents,” the officer added.

Further investigation is underway to trace the source of the weapon and determine their involvement in other cases, he said.