Delhi LG visits Mehrauli Archaeological Park, Sanjay Van to take stock of restoration works

Delhi LG VK Saxena today visited the Mehrauli Archaeological Park and Sanjay Van to take stock of the restoration works being undertaken at these sites by Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in cooperation with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Work at these two locations had started after Saxena visited them after assuming charge as LG last year. It was his 4th visit today to the Mehrauli Archaeological Park, where, restoration works of the Tomb of Sultan Ghiyasuddin Balban, Metcalfe’s Lodge (Dil Khusha – Mohammad Quli Khan’s Tomb), Jamali-Kamali Mosque and Rajaon ki Baoli, have been underway after the LG visited the site twice in February this year, followed by a review visit in June last.

While works on the other projects at the locations were in different stages of execution, Rajaon ki Baoli which was filled up to its arches with silt and garbage, before works commenced in February this year, has been restored into a vibrant water body in record time.

Advertisement

Similarly, works of restoring the Metcalfe Lodge – Dil Khusha were also nearing completion and soon an eco-friendly Restaurant (by end of August) will be operationalized in its vicinity. The place is expected to come up a unique and major attraction at this historically iconic site.

Saxena also visited King Prithviraj Chauhan’s Qila Rai Pithora and expressed grave disappointment at its decrepit state due to neglect by the authorities.

He instructed the DDA and ASI to immediately take up works for the restoration of this historical monument and asked for cleaning operations to be started and restoration designs to be put to him within the coming week. Saxena also directed DDA and ASI to work in coordination.

During his visit to Sanjay Van, the LG also oversaw the ongoing restoration of the 11th Century Anang Tal Baoli, which had started in July last year, post his visit in June third week in 2022.

The LG also directed officials to speedily restore the hitherto unexplored heritage site, which also houses a plethora of flora and fauna. He said that the complex could serve as a perfect showcase for visitors to the National Capital of India.