Delhi LG flags off ‘Tiranga Bicycle Rally’

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Sunday flagged off a Tiranga Bicycle Rally organised by New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to create awareness about ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ from Tilak Marg, New Delhi.

As many as 200 cyclists participated in the Tiranga Bicycle Rally and covered route from Tilak Marg to Khan Market via India Gate, Shahjahan Road, Prithvi Raj Road and Rajesh Pilot Marg in New Delhi.

The Cycle Rally was culminated at Khan Market with the recital of National Anthem by the cyclist.

NDMC is organising various activities to promote ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign under the aegis of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ like Cycle Rally, cultural activities, quiz competition, painting competition, Prabhat Pheri by primary classes students of NDMC and Navyug school, motivational messages displayed on LED and digital screens, hordings, banners, posters displayed at various public places.

The vision of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign is to unify the nation and remember the freedom struggle of the country by instilling patriotism in the hearts of citizens. The campaign ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ envisages that every citizen of the country must bring the National Flag at home and unfurl it.