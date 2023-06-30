Delhi LG distributes appointment letters to 849 new recruits

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Friday handed over appointment letters to 849 newly selected appointees in various departments, local bodies, autonomous bodies of Government of NCT of Delhi at a function held here.

Today’s function was organised by the Services Department of Government of NCT of Delhi at Vigyan Bhawan here.

Directorate of Education and Municipal Corporation of Delhi accounted for more than 500 new appointments and rest of the new appointments have been made in other departments and organisations like I &FC, TTE, Prosecution, DUSIB and DJB. A number of selected candidates are women, Divyangs and from other reserved categories.

Today’s function was the third in succession of the similar functions held earlier on February 24 and April 19, when the Lieutenant Governor had distributed about 2600 appointment letters.

Delhi chief secretary, heads of various departments, local bodies and autonomous bodies of Government of NCT of Delhi and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.