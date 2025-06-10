Amit Shah to distribute appointment letters to 60k police constables in UP on June 15

More than 60,000 newly recruited constables of the Uttar Pradesh Police, selected through direct recruitment, will receive appointment letters in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Lucknow on June 15.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met the Home Minister in Delhi on Monday and invited him to the programme. The event will be held at the Defence Expo ground in Vrindavan Yojana, a sprawling venue where the Defence Expo was held in 2020.

Officials here on Tuesday said all the district police chiefs have been asked to send the selected candidates to Lucknow for the programme, while the Lucknow Police Commissionerate will make arrangements for their stay and food.

All senior ministers of the state government, the home department, and senior officers of the state government will be present at the programme.

Among the 60,224 candidates, for the first time, 12,048 women have been selected.

Apart from UP, selected candidates from other states will also participate in the programme. Thereafter, these selected candidates will be given general training in the respective districts from June 22.

After the general training, from mid-July, these candidates will be sent to the regional training centre for a 9-month-long basic training.