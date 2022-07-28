Delhi LG directs DMs to take proactive action on complaints of encroachment on regular basis

Pointing towards the grave problem of encroachments, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has directed the District Magistrates (DMs) to take swift and proactive action on complaints of encroachment on a regular basis and address them immediately.

With the aim of ensuring transparency, the Delhi Lieutenant Governor has also directed the DMs to submit a list of all pending applications for NOCs for sale/transfer of land, along with the reasons for pendency thereof.

The DMs were also asked to identify dark spots which facilitate illegal activities and to take necessary action to address them in coordination with the Police.

Saxena in a recent meeting with District Magistrates along with the Chief Secretary and the Divisional Commissioner stressed upon seamless coordination and proactive collaboration between the DMs handling revenue administration and various other officers representing different agencies and departments.

The Delhi Lieutenant Governor emphasised that the ultimate goal of all organisations, be it the Revenue Department, MCD or NDMC was to serve the people of Delhi. In achieving this goal successfully, it was necessary that the departments and agencies work in tandem rather than impervious silos.

To this effect, the Delhi Lieutenant Governor issued the directions to the DMs present in the meeting.

Exhorting them to be present in the fields and on the road, Saxena asked the DMs to monitor the status of cleanliness in their respective districts.

They were asked to regularly identify and monitor water logging spots and take action pro-actively to address them especially by preventing dumping of garbage.

They were instructed to ensure that there is no discharge of septage in Yamuna from the unauthorised colonies on rivers bank.

Pointing towards the chronic problem of plotting and sale of agricultural land, Saxena directed the DMs to take proactive and strict action, so as to prevent unauthorised plotting of land. In this regard, the DMs were also asked to carefully verify the carving of smaller plots within old farm houses and ensure necessary action in accordance with provisions of law.

With a view to address a serious problem being faced by the people – especially those living in slums and unauthorised colonies, the Delhi Lieutenant Governor instructed the DMs to ensure action against water tankers supplying dirty or poor quality water to people.

The DMs were also instructed to ensure successful implementation of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme commemorating 75 years of Independence across all Government Buildings especially schools and hospitals in their respective districts.