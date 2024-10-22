Delhi LG directs DISCOMs to provide electricity pending connections under PM-UDAY scheme

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday directed the power distribution companies (DISCOMs) to provide pending electricity connections under the PM-UDAY scheme within ten days.

The PM-UDAY scheme was devised by the Central government in 2019 for the residents of Unauthorised Colonies in the national capital to provide them ownership rights.

The LG, while chairing a meeting on the issue with the MCD commissioner, divisional commissioner, secretary (Power), principal commissioner (DDA), and the CEOs of the two DISCOMs objected to the red tape in providing power connections to residents of unauthorised colonies.

He directed the two power distribution companies to provide connections within the next week and instructed the government agencies to not create any further confusion or hurdle in this regard.